Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) & Arrayit (ARYC) Head to Head Contrast

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) and Arrayit (OTCMKTS:ARYC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Harvard Bioscience and Arrayit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harvard Bioscience -4.18% 5.54% 2.89% Arrayit N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Harvard Bioscience and Arrayit’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harvard Bioscience $101.88 million 1.33 -$860,000.00 $0.05 72.60 Arrayit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Arrayit has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Harvard Bioscience.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Harvard Bioscience and Arrayit, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harvard Bioscience 0 0 2 0 3.00 Arrayit 0 0 0 0 N/A

Harvard Bioscience presently has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 161.71%. Given Harvard Bioscience’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Harvard Bioscience is more favorable than Arrayit.

Risk & Volatility

Harvard Bioscience has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arrayit has a beta of -0.24, indicating that its share price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.6% of Harvard Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Harvard Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.0% of Arrayit shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Harvard Bioscience beats Arrayit on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets scientific instruments, systems, and lab consumables used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation instruments that are marketed under the Biochrom, Libra, WPA, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, and BTX brand names. It also designs, develops, and manufactures precision electrophysiology equipment specializing in patch clamp amplifiers, and manual and automated patch clamp systems under the HEKA brand; manufactures tools for electrophysiology and cell biology research consisting of cell chambers, perfusion controllers, temperature controllers, microincubation systems, and bio-sensing systems under the Warner Instruments brand; and designs and develops in vivo neural interface systems under the TBSI brand for neuroscience research, primarily in the fields of electrophysiology, psychology, neurology, and pharmacology. In addition, the company is involved in the development and manufacture of precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment under the Multi-Channel Systems brand; and physiologic monitoring focused on delivering preclinical products, systems, services, and solutions. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. markets its products in approximately 100 countries through sales organization, Websites, catalogs, and distributors to research scientists at universities, hospitals, government laboratories, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.

About Arrayit

Arrayit Corporation, a life sciences technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation, biological function, and diagnostics worldwide. The company is involved in the development and support of microarray tools and components; custom printing and analysis of microarrays for research; and the identification and development of diagnostic microarrays and tools for early detection of treatable disease states. It offers microarray printing technology, which allows the manufacture of DNA, protein, antibody, lipid, carbohydrate, and other types of microarrays for research and diagnostic applications, including gene expression, genotyping, protein profiling, and others. The company also provides automated microarray manufacturing instruments, including NanoPrint, SpotBot Titan, SpotBot Extreme, SpotBo Protein, and Personal microarrayers, as well as SpotLight CCD fluorescence scanners, SpotWare colorimetric scanners, InnoScan laser scanners, TrayMix hybridization stations, ArrayMix hybridization stations, centrifuges, air jets, vacuum products, and laboratory tools and bioinformatics computers. In addition, it manufactures consumables, such as glass substrates and slides, reagents, solutions, kits, and clean room supplies; and provides variation identification platform technology that allows diagnostic tests to be performed by depositing approximately 100,000 patient samples onto a single microarray. Further, the company is involved in the import, export, manufacture, and distribution of wholesale industrial chemicals. Arrayit Corporation offers its tools and services to genomic research centers, pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, clinical research organizations, government agencies, and biotechnology companies. The company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

