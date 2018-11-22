Harvard Management Co. Inc. Takes Position in PPDAI Group Inc – (PPDF)

Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in PPDAI Group Inc – (NYSE:PPDF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 222,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000. PPDAI Group accounts for 0.3% of Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Harvard Management Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of PPDAI Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPDF. FMR LLC bought a new position in PPDAI Group in the third quarter worth $16,766,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of PPDAI Group by 20.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,715,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,148 shares during the period. AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new position in shares of PPDAI Group during the second quarter valued at $1,621,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of PPDAI Group during the third quarter valued at $1,457,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of PPDAI Group during the second quarter valued at $1,356,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPDAI Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PPDF opened at $6.19 on Thursday. PPDAI Group Inc – has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $10.81.

PPDAI Group (NYSE:PPDF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.25 million. PPDAI Group had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 29.39%. PPDAI Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.10) earnings per share.

Separately, Deutsche Bank cut PPDAI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Harvard Management Co. Inc. Takes Position in PPDAI Group Inc – (PPDF)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/harvard-management-co-inc-takes-position-in-ppdai-group-inc-ppdf.html.

PPDAI Group Company Profile

PPDAI Group Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides services to match borrowers with investors and facilitate loan transactions on its marketplace through the lifecycle of loans. The company offers standard and other loan products; and investment services to investors.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for PPDAI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPDAI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.