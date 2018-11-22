Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) Director Sells $38,964,000.00 in Stock

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $38,964,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,352.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $94.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $109.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.30). Hasbro had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.61%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 10.2% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 31,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 10.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 154,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,225,000 after buying an additional 14,271 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth about $678,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth about $918,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 7.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/hasbro-inc-has-director-sells-38964000-00-in-stock.html.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.