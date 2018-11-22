Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT) Stake Lowered by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP reduced its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 14,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HVT opened at $21.59 on Thursday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $25.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $441.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $210.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Haverty Furniture Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, November 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.60%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HVT. ValuEngine raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

