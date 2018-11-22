Hawaiian (HA) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

HA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research note on Monday, November 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.75.

HA traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.26. 348,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,349. Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $31.46 and a 1-year high of $44.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.00 million. Hawaiian had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hawaiian will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hawaiian by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,301,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,791,000 after acquiring an additional 214,833 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hawaiian by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,801,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,338,000 after buying an additional 129,262 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Hawaiian by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,650,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,283,000 after buying an additional 261,227 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Hawaiian by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,363,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,694,000 after buying an additional 33,400 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Hawaiian by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,016,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,530,000 after buying an additional 233,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

