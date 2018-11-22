Head to Head Analysis: ALGAE TEC LTD/S (ALGXY) and Syneos Health (SYNH)

ALGAE TEC LTD/S (OTCMKTS:ALGXY) and Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of ALGAE TEC LTD/S shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Syneos Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ALGAE TEC LTD/S and Syneos Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALGAE TEC LTD/S $2.05 million 0.94 -$6.08 million N/A N/A Syneos Health $2.67 billion 1.83 -$138.46 million $1.94 24.43

ALGAE TEC LTD/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Syneos Health.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for ALGAE TEC LTD/S and Syneos Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ALGAE TEC LTD/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Syneos Health 0 2 9 0 2.82

Syneos Health has a consensus target price of $54.56, suggesting a potential upside of 15.10%. Given Syneos Health’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Syneos Health is more favorable than ALGAE TEC LTD/S.

Profitability

This table compares ALGAE TEC LTD/S and Syneos Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALGAE TEC LTD/S N/A N/A N/A Syneos Health -0.84% 8.67% 3.47%

Risk & Volatility

ALGAE TEC LTD/S has a beta of 92.6, suggesting that its stock price is 9,160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Syneos Health has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Syneos Health beats ALGAE TEC LTD/S on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ALGAE TEC LTD/S

Affinity Energy and Health Limited operates as a plant-based health and wellbeing company in Australia, India, and the United States. It engages in developing technology to produce commercial quantities of algae and medicinal cannabis for supply to algae-based nutraceuticals, animal feed and aquaculture, medicinal cannabis, and biofuels markets. The company offers FeedMe Algae, an algae-based aqua feed; and algae-based biofuels. Affinity Energy and Health Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc. operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercialization services, including outsourced field selling solutions, medication adherence, communications, and consulting services. Its customers include small, mid-sized, and large companies in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. Syneos Health, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Elligo Health Research. The company was formerly known as INC Research Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Syneos Health, Inc. in January 2018. Syneos Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

