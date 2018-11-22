Head-To-Head Analysis: Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) vs. Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO)

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Bristol-Myers Squibb pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Catalyst Biosciences does not pay a dividend. Bristol-Myers Squibb pays out 53.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bristol-Myers Squibb has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Catalyst Biosciences and Bristol-Myers Squibb’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences $1.02 million 129.58 -$21.56 million ($7.45) -1.49 Bristol-Myers Squibb $20.78 billion 4.18 $1.01 billion $3.01 17.67

Bristol-Myers Squibb has higher revenue and earnings than Catalyst Biosciences. Catalyst Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bristol-Myers Squibb, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Catalyst Biosciences and Bristol-Myers Squibb, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Biosciences 0 1 1 0 2.50 Bristol-Myers Squibb 1 12 6 0 2.26

Catalyst Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $23.75, indicating a potential upside of 114.54%. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus price target of $61.40, indicating a potential upside of 15.42%. Given Catalyst Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Catalyst Biosciences is more favorable than Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.1% of Catalyst Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of Bristol-Myers Squibb shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Catalyst Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Bristol-Myers Squibb shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Catalyst Biosciences has a beta of 2.36, suggesting that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Catalyst Biosciences and Bristol-Myers Squibb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences -2,983.40% -22.67% -21.79% Bristol-Myers Squibb 6.50% 47.89% 18.33%

Summary

Bristol-Myers Squibb beats Catalyst Biosciences on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors. The company is also developing CB 2679d/ISU304, a Factor IX drug, which has completed enrollment of a Phase I/II subcutaneous dosing trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with hemophilia B; and CB 2782, an anti-C3 protease program for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as CB 1965a, a Factor Xa therapeutic program used as a universal procoagulant. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development of human Factor VIIa products; and ISU Abxis for development and manufacturing of the Factor IX products through Phase I/II clinical trials. The company has strategic research collaboration with Mosaic Biosciences, Inc. to develop intravitreal anti-complement factor 3 products for the treatment of dry AMD and other retinal diseases. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection. Its products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in atrial fibrillation and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; Orencia, a biological product that targets adult patients with active rheumatoid arthritis and prostate-specific antigen; and Sprycel, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia. The company's products also comprise Yervoy, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adults and pediatric patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; Empliciti, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Baraclude, a potent inhibitor of the hepatitis B virus; Sustiva, a non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor for HIV and bulk efavirenz; Reyataz, a protease inhibitor for the treatment of HIV and combination therapy Evotaz; Daklinza, an oral small molecule NS5A replication complex inhibitor for the treatment of hepatitis C virus (HCV); and Sunvepra, an oral small molecule for the treatment of HCV. It sells products to wholesalers, retail pharmacies, hospitals, government entities and the medical profession. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company has collaboration agreements with Nektar Therapeutics; Illumina, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Advantagene, Inc.; and Compugen Ltd.; and Tsinghua University, as well as a research partnership with Sirenas. The company was formerly known as Bristol-Myers Company and changed its name to Bristol-Myers Squibb Company in 1989. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

