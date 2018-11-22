Head-To-Head Analysis: Mercadolibre (MELI) & Spindle (SPDL)

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) and Spindle (OTCMKTS:SPDL) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Mercadolibre and Spindle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercadolibre -7.04% -9.47% -1.47% Spindle N/A N/A -3,943.16%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.4% of Mercadolibre shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Mercadolibre shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of Spindle shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Mercadolibre pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.0%. Spindle does not pay a dividend. Mercadolibre pays out 5.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mercadolibre has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Mercadolibre and Spindle, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercadolibre 2 3 9 0 2.50 Spindle 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mercadolibre currently has a consensus price target of $356.75, indicating a potential upside of 11.83%. Given Mercadolibre’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mercadolibre is more favorable than Spindle.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mercadolibre and Spindle’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercadolibre $1.40 billion 10.31 $13.78 million $2.53 126.09 Spindle $80,000.00 4.41 -$3.13 million N/A N/A

Mercadolibre has higher revenue and earnings than Spindle.

Volatility and Risk

Mercadolibre has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spindle has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mercadolibre beats Spindle on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc. hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The company's Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services. It also provides MercadoLibre Classifieds service that enables users to list their offerings related to motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, real estate, and services outside the Marketplace platform; and MercadoPago, an integrated online payments solution to facilitate transactions on and off the MercadoLibre Marketplace by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online. In addition, the company offers MercadoLibre Advertising platform, which enables large retailers and various other consumer brands to promote their products and services on the Internet by providing branding and performance marketing services; and advertisers to place text, display, or banner advertisements in order to promote their brands and offerings on its Webpages and associated sites. Further, it provides MercadoShops, a software-as-a-service, hosted online store solution that enables users to set-up, manage, and promote their own Webstores; and MercadoEnvios, a shipping service for marketplace users. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Spindle Company Profile

Spindle, Inc. provides merchant and consumer-facing commerce solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers payment processing services to merchants using its Catalyst Gateway; and acts as an agent, independent contractor, or referral partner to broker merchants that it secures to other merchant processors for ongoing fees based on processing volume. The company is based in Mesa, Arizona.

