Head to Head Comparison: Delta Air Lines (DAL) versus Great Lakes Aviation (GLUX)

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) and Great Lakes Aviation (OTCMKTS:GLUX) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

Delta Air Lines pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Great Lakes Aviation does not pay a dividend. Delta Air Lines pays out 28.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Delta Air Lines has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.9% of Delta Air Lines shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Delta Air Lines shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.0% of Great Lakes Aviation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Delta Air Lines and Great Lakes Aviation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delta Air Lines $41.24 billion 0.93 $3.58 billion $4.93 11.35 Great Lakes Aviation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Delta Air Lines has higher revenue and earnings than Great Lakes Aviation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Delta Air Lines and Great Lakes Aviation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delta Air Lines 0 1 15 0 2.94 Great Lakes Aviation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus target price of $68.60, suggesting a potential upside of 22.57%. Given Delta Air Lines’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Delta Air Lines is more favorable than Great Lakes Aviation.

Profitability

This table compares Delta Air Lines and Great Lakes Aviation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delta Air Lines 7.87% 27.72% 6.74% Great Lakes Aviation N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Delta Air Lines has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Lakes Aviation has a beta of 3.33, meaning that its stock price is 233% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Delta Air Lines beats Great Lakes Aviation on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St. Paul, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Salt Lake City, Seattle, and Tokyo-Narita. The company sells its tickets through various distribution channels, including delta.com and mobile applications/Web, telephone reservations, online travel agencies, traditional brick and mortar, and other agencies. It also provides aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; staffing, aviation, and professional security and training services to third parties; and vacation packages to third-party consumers, as well as aircraft charters, and management and programs. As of February 9, 2018, the company operated a fleet of approximately 800 aircraft. Delta Air Lines, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Great Lakes Aviation

Great Lakes Aviation, Ltd., a regional airline company, operates as an independent carrier and code share partner with United Air Lines, Inc. in the United States. The company offers scheduled air service to its hubs under the Great Lakes brand; and carries cargo on its scheduled flights. As of March 20, 2015, it served 28 airports in 9 states with a fleet of 6 Embraer EMB-120 Brasilias and 28 Beechcraft 1900D regional airliners. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

