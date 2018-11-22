Head to Head Comparison: Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI) vs. Brooklyn Cheesecake Desert (MRDN)

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) and Brooklyn Cheesecake Desert (NASDAQ:MRDN) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.9% of Heritage-Crystal Clean shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of Brooklyn Cheesecake Desert shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Heritage-Crystal Clean shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Brooklyn Cheesecake Desert shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage-Crystal Clean and Brooklyn Cheesecake Desert’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage-Crystal Clean 6.00% 7.76% 5.74% Brooklyn Cheesecake Desert N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Heritage-Crystal Clean and Brooklyn Cheesecake Desert’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage-Crystal Clean $365.96 million 1.61 $28.12 million $0.68 37.53 Brooklyn Cheesecake Desert N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Heritage-Crystal Clean has higher revenue and earnings than Brooklyn Cheesecake Desert.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Heritage-Crystal Clean and Brooklyn Cheesecake Desert, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage-Crystal Clean 0 0 4 0 3.00 Brooklyn Cheesecake Desert 0 0 0 0 N/A

Heritage-Crystal Clean presently has a consensus target price of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.68%. Given Heritage-Crystal Clean’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Heritage-Crystal Clean is more favorable than Brooklyn Cheesecake Desert.

Summary

Heritage-Crystal Clean beats Brooklyn Cheesecake Desert on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc., through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business. The Environmental Services segment offers parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck, antifreeze recycling, and field services. The Oil Business segment engages in the collection of used oil, the sale of recycled fuel oil, and used oil filter removal and disposal activities, as well as the re-refining of used oil into lubricant base oil and other products. This segment also collects and disposes waste water. As of February 28, 2018, the company operated through 86 branches serving approximately 108,000 customer locations. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Elgin, Illinois.

About Brooklyn Cheesecake Desert

Attis Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer and disposal services. The company offers solid waste collection services to approximately 65,000 industrial, commercial and residential customers in the Metropolitan St. Louis, Missouri area, as well as approximately 33,000 customers in Virginia. It also rents waste containers; and provides collection services to construction, demolition, industrial sites, and larger commercial locations. The company was formerly known as Meridian Waste Solutions, Inc. Attis Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

