Head to Head Contrast: CDTi Advanced Materials (CDTI) & Perma-Pipe International (PPIH)

CDTi Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:CDTI) and Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get CDTi Advanced Materials alerts:

This table compares CDTi Advanced Materials and Perma-Pipe International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDTi Advanced Materials $28.35 million 0.07 -$5.28 million N/A N/A Perma-Pipe International $105.25 million 0.67 -$9.97 million N/A N/A

CDTi Advanced Materials has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Perma-Pipe International.

Profitability

This table compares CDTi Advanced Materials and Perma-Pipe International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDTi Advanced Materials -35.75% -113.24% -43.57% Perma-Pipe International -5.32% -12.02% -6.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CDTi Advanced Materials and Perma-Pipe International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CDTi Advanced Materials 0 1 0 0 2.00 Perma-Pipe International 0 0 0 0 N/A

CDTi Advanced Materials presently has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 92.23%. Given CDTi Advanced Materials’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CDTi Advanced Materials is more favorable than Perma-Pipe International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.1% of CDTi Advanced Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.4% of Perma-Pipe International shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of CDTi Advanced Materials shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of Perma-Pipe International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

CDTi Advanced Materials has a beta of 2.58, indicating that its share price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perma-Pipe International has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Perma-Pipe International beats CDTi Advanced Materials on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CDTi Advanced Materials

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. provides technology and solutions to the automotive emissions control markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its catalyst products include synergized- platinum group metal (PGM) diesel oxidation catalysts, zero-PGM catalysts, selective catalytic reduction catalysts, and base-metal activated rhodium support catalysts. The company supplies its coated substrates directly to exhaust systems manufacturers; and catalyst technologies to automakers, heavy duty truck manufacturers, catalyst manufacturers, distributors, integrators, and retrofitters. CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

About Perma-Pipe International

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping, and leak detection and location systems. It offers various piping systems, including industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products; insulated and jacketed piping systems for district heating and cooling; and coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil and mineral transportation. The company sells its products in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, India, and internationally. The company was formerly known as MFRI, Inc. and changed its name to Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. in March 2017. Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Niles, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for CDTi Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDTi Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.