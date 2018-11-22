Head-To-Head Contrast: Digital Turbine (APPS) & Fortel (ECGP)

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) and Fortel (OTCMKTS:ECGP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Digital Turbine and Fortel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Turbine 0 0 3 0 3.00 Fortel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Digital Turbine presently has a consensus price target of $3.40, suggesting a potential upside of 107.32%.

Profitability

This table compares Digital Turbine and Fortel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Turbine -38.14% -15.28% -6.10% Fortel N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.7% of Digital Turbine shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Digital Turbine shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Fortel shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Digital Turbine has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fortel has a beta of 30.33, indicating that its stock price is 2,933% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Digital Turbine and Fortel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Turbine $74.75 million 1.70 -$52.85 million ($0.09) -18.22 Fortel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fortel has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform. It also provides Discover software, which provides application installation and management, as well as detailed reporting to advertisers and carriers. In addition, the company offers other products and professional services directly related to the Ignite platform. Digital Turbine, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Fortel Company Profile

Fortel, Inc., formerly Envit Capital Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides alternative asset management and global private wealth management services. It operates as a holding company for financial entities, investor partnerships, and asset management subsidiaries. The Company operates in three segments: private alternative asset management, private wealth management and private equity. In June 2008, Envit Capital, LLC has acquired Fortel, Inc.

