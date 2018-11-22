Head to Head Contrast: ORIX (IX) & SWK (SWKH)

ORIX (NYSE:IX) and SWK (OTCMKTS:SWKH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get ORIX alerts:

ORIX has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SWK has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

ORIX pays an annual dividend of $1.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. SWK does not pay a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ORIX and SWK’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ORIX $25.76 billion 0.79 $2.82 billion N/A N/A SWK $37.49 million 3.32 $3.04 million N/A N/A

ORIX has higher revenue and earnings than SWK.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for ORIX and SWK, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ORIX 0 0 1 0 3.00 SWK 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares ORIX and SWK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ORIX 11.60% 10.81% 2.66% SWK -22.14% 1.53% 1.51%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.0% of ORIX shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of ORIX shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of SWK shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ORIX beats SWK on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses. The Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in leasing, automobile rental, and car sharing businesses; lease and rental of precision measuring, information technology related, medical equipment, and environmental analysis equipment, as well as tablet computers; and the sale of software packages and equipment calibration and asset management. The Real Estate segment develops and leases office buildings, commercial properties, logistics centers, and residences; and operates accommodations, aquariums, golf courses, training facilities, senior housings, baseball stadiums, and theaters. This segment also offers REIT asset management and real estate investment advisory services. The Investment and Operation segment is involved in the collection and disposal of waste generated from end-of-lease assets; environment and energy business, such as mega-solar and electric power retailing; and investment in wind power generation and hydropower projects. The Retail segment engages in life insurance, banking, and card loan businesses. The Overseas Business segment is involved in leasing, financing, management, investment, intermediary and sales activities in the field of aircraft and ship. The company was formerly known as Orient Leasing Co., Ltd. and changed its name to ORIX Corporation in 1989. ORIX Corporation was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

SWK Company Profile

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialized finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. It intends to provide customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors. The company, through its subsidiary, SWK Advisors LLC, offers non-discretionary investment advisory services to institutional clients in separately managed accounts to invest in life science finance. The company was formerly known as Kana Software, Inc. and changed its name to SWK Holdings Corporation in December 2009. SWK Holdings Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.