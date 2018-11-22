Head to Head Contrast: Smith-Midland (SMID) and CHINA RESOURCES/ADR (CARCY)

Smith-Midland (OTCMKTS:SMID) and CHINA RESOURCES/ADR (OTCMKTS:CARCY) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get Smith-Midland alerts:

Smith-Midland has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CHINA RESOURCES/ADR has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Smith-Midland shares are held by institutional investors. 19.1% of Smith-Midland shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Smith-Midland and CHINA RESOURCES/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith-Midland 0 0 0 0 N/A CHINA RESOURCES/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Smith-Midland and CHINA RESOURCES/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith-Midland $41.72 million 0.93 $2.68 million N/A N/A CHINA RESOURCES/ADR $3.84 billion 1.91 $464.02 million N/A N/A

CHINA RESOURCES/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Smith-Midland.

Dividends

CHINA RESOURCES/ADR pays an annual dividend of $2.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Smith-Midland does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Smith-Midland and CHINA RESOURCES/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith-Midland 3.00% 4.89% 2.71% CHINA RESOURCES/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Smith-Midland beats CHINA RESOURCES/ADR on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smith-Midland

Smith-Midland Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products primarily for use in the construction, highway, utilities, and farming industries in the United States. The company offers Easi-Set SlenderWall lightweight construction panels, which are exterior cladding systems used for the exterior walls of buildings; and Easi-Set Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use in highway projects, as well as residential, industrial, and commercial purposes. It also provides Easi-Set J-J Hooks highway safety barriers for use on roadways to separate lanes of traffic for construction work zone or traffic control purposes; and Easi-Set precast building and Easi-Span expandable precast buildings for use in communications operations, government applications, utilities installations, and commercial and industrial locations. In addition, it offers Easi-Set utility vaults for house equipment, such as cable, telephone, or traffic signal equipment, and for underground storage, as well as custom-built utility vaults for special needs; SoftSound soundwall panels to absorb highway noise; Beach Prisms erosion control modules for seawalls and jetties; and H2Out secondary drainage systems for panelized exterior cladding. Further, the company licenses its proprietary products and non-proprietary products in the United States, Canada, Belgium, New Zealand, Australia, Mexico, Trinidad, Spain, and Chile. It markets its products through in-house sales force, independent sales representatives, and direct mail to contractors performing public and private construction contracts, such as the construction of commercial buildings, public and private roads and highways, and airports; municipal utilities; and federal, state, and local transportation authorities. Smith-Midland Corporation was founded in 1960 and is based in Midland, Virginia.

About CHINA RESOURCES/ADR

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement, concrete, and related products and services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. It operates through Cement and Concrete segments. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete. It offers Portland, ordinary Portland, composite Portland, and slag Portland cement under the Runfeng brand name. The company's products are primarily used in the construction of infrastructure projects, such as railways, highways, subways, bridges, airports, ports, dams, hydroelectric and nuclear power stations, as well as high-rise buildings, and suburban and rural area development. It trades in cement, fly ash, construction materials, and mortars; provides environmental protection engineering, and concrete testing and consultancy services; and holds properties The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong. China Resources Cement Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of CRH (Cement) Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Smith-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.