Head to Head Survey: Albany International (AIN) and Xerium Technologies (XRM)

Xerium Technologies (NYSE:XRM) and Albany International (NYSE:AIN) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.8% of Xerium Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of Albany International shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Xerium Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Albany International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Albany International pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Xerium Technologies does not pay a dividend. Albany International pays out 42.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Xerium Technologies and Albany International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xerium Technologies N/A N/A N/A Albany International 7.51% 14.33% 6.03%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Xerium Technologies and Albany International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xerium Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Albany International 0 2 0 0 2.00

Albany International has a consensus price target of $64.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.20%. Given Albany International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Albany International is more favorable than Xerium Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Xerium Technologies and Albany International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xerium Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Albany International $863.72 million 2.66 $33.11 million $1.61 44.27

Albany International has higher revenue and earnings than Xerium Technologies.

Summary

Albany International beats Xerium Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xerium Technologies

Xerium Technologies, Inc. provides industrial consumable products and services. It operates through two segments, Machine Clothing and Roll Covers. The Machine Clothing segment provides various types of industrial textiles used on paper-making machines and other industrial applications. It manufactures forming fabrics that are used at the beginning of paper-making machines; press felts for carrying the paper sheet through a series of press rolls that mechanically press water from the sheet under high pressure; and dryer fabrics that transport the paper sheet through the drying section of paper-making machines. This segment also provides other fabrics, which are used in other industrial applications, such as pulp, non-woven textiles, fiber cement, tannery sludge dewatering, and textiles manufacturing; and machine clothing products. The Roll Covers segment manufactures, refurbishes, and replaces roll covers, including suction rolls, lump breaker rolls, coater rolls, sizing rolls, calendar rolls, and conveying rolls used in paper-making machines. This segment also provides refurbishment services for previously installed roll covers; and mechanical maintenance and repair services for the internal mechanisms of rolls. It markets its products to the paper industry worldwide through its direct sales force under the Huyck Wangner, Weavexx, Stowe Woodward, Mount Hope, Robec, IRGA, Xibe/Stowe, JJ Plank, and Spencer Johnston brands. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Youngsville, North Carolina.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textile and materials processing businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, dryer fabrics, and process belts. It also provides customized and consumable fabrics that are used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, tannery, and textile industries; and sells its products directly to end-user customers. The AEC segment designs, manufactures, and markets composite structures primarily to customers in the aerospace and defense industries. Albany International Corp. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Rochester, New Hampshire.

