Healthequity Inc (HQY) VP Darcy G. Mott Sells 4,000 Shares

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) VP Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.91, for a total value of $307,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,883,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ HQY traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $76.68. 353,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,141. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 142.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.39. Healthequity Inc has a 52-week low of $42.92 and a 52-week high of $101.58.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. Healthequity had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthequity Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 11.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,427,000 after purchasing an additional 777,915 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 15.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,001,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,775,000 after purchasing an additional 536,366 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 2.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,312,000 after purchasing an additional 77,565 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 24.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 872,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,357,000 after purchasing an additional 169,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 751.9% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 752,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,511,000 after purchasing an additional 664,157 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Healthequity from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Bank of America downgraded Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.08.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

