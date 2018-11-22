HelloGold Price Tops $0.0034 on Major Exchanges (HGT)

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded 74.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. During the last seven days, HelloGold has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. HelloGold has a total market cap of $901,922.00 and approximately $588.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HelloGold token can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, HitBTC and COSS.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00009682 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00021913 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00132526 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00198110 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $422.66 or 0.09380299 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000123 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00009596 BTC.

HelloGold Token Profile

HelloGold’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HelloGold is www.hellogold.org.

HelloGold Token Trading

HelloGold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, HitBTC and Gatecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HelloGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HelloGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

