Hershey Co (HSY) Position Increased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Hershey were worth $9,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 42.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,089,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,587,000 after buying an additional 1,518,053 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 78.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,316,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,235,000 after buying an additional 580,206 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at $41,355,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 52.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,924,000 after buying an additional 370,478 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 647.7% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 311,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,803,000 after buying an additional 270,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hershey from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hershey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hershey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Hershey from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.81.

In other news, insider Todd W. Tillemans acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.32 per share, for a total transaction of $214,640.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,426.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 47,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $5,000,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,846,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,881 shares of company stock valued at $9,579,554 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

HSY opened at $106.16 on Thursday. Hershey Co has a 12-month low of $89.10 and a 12-month high of $115.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.17.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Hershey had a return on equity of 102.30% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.722 dividend. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

