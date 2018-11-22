Hess (HES) Earns “Hold” Rating from Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated their hold rating on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a $76.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a $87.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 target price on shares of Hess and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hess from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, KLR Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Hess in a report on Monday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.08.

Get Hess alerts:

NYSE HES opened at $56.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.30. Hess has a 12-month low of $40.37 and a 12-month high of $74.81.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.43. Hess had a negative net margin of 47.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hess will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Hess in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new position in Hess in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hess in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Hess by 5,108.9% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 9,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Hess in the third quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.