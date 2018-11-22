Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,456 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,135,102 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,770,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121,620 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 16,659,501 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,072,039,000 after acquiring an additional 350,872 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,573,338 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $809,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,683 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,890,424 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $765,149,000 after acquiring an additional 508,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,840,057 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $697,653,000 after acquiring an additional 64,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on CVS Health to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.04.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $75.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.94. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $60.14 and a 1 year high of $83.88. The company has a market cap of $76.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. CVS Health had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $47.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Kevin Hourican sold 8,564 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $642,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 14,229 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,166,778.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,638 shares of company stock valued at $4,558,875 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: “Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in CVS Health Corp (CVS)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/highstreet-asset-management-inc-boosts-stake-in-cvs-health-corp-cvs.html.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.