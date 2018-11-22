Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW) Shares Sold by Cim Investment Mangement Inc.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lessened its position in shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 45.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,044 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,739,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 208,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 149,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HIW opened at $43.27 on Thursday. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $41.34 and a 12 month high of $52.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.76.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 24.37%. The firm had revenue of $179.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.40%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HIW. Wood & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $51.00 price target on Highwoods Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

