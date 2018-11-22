Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,820 CDK Global Inc (CDK)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,820 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDK. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CDK Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,048,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CDK Global by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP bought a new stake in CDK Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $488,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in CDK Global by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HPM Partners LLC bought a new stake in CDK Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Barrington Research set a $80.00 price objective on CDK Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 price objective on CDK Global and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CDK Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $49.68 on Thursday. CDK Global Inc has a 1 year low of $49.05 and a 1 year high of $76.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.76.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $554.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.52 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 173.86% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CDK Global Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.74%.

In other news, VP Jennifer A. Williams sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $253,628.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.96 per share, for a total transaction of $127,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 39,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,199.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

