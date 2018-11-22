Hilton Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 20,830 Tallgrass Energy GP LP (TEGP)

Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tallgrass Energy GP LP (NYSE:TEGP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEGP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tallgrass Energy GP by 159.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,949,000 after acquiring an additional 806,575 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Tallgrass Energy GP by 486.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 75,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 62,401 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Tallgrass Energy GP by 28.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 38,019 shares during the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tallgrass Energy GP by 88.7% during the third quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 3,355,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in Tallgrass Energy GP by 161.3% during the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 79,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 49,176 shares during the last quarter. 31.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEGP opened at $22.16 on Thursday. Tallgrass Energy GP LP has a twelve month low of $17.14 and a twelve month high of $28.94.

Tallgrass Energy GP Company Profile

Tallgrass Energy GP, LP, through its interests in Tallgrass Equity, LLC, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

