Hilton Capital Management LLC Has $19.81 Million Holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST)

Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 938,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,377 shares during the period. Host Hotels and Resorts comprises about 3.0% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $19,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 70,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 12.3% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 23,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 4.0% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 67,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 2.2% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 121,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Finally, Cynosure Advisors LLC grew its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 19.4% in the second quarter. Cynosure Advisors LLC now owns 16,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels and Resorts stock opened at $19.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.24. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $22.47.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on HST. Zacks Investment Research raised Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $22.00 price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $23.00 price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.93.

Host Hotels and Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

