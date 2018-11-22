Hilton Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 665,013 Ares Management LP Unit (ARES)

Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management LP Unit (NYSE:ARES) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 665,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $15,428,000. Ares Management LP Unit comprises 2.3% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hilton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.66% of Ares Management LP Unit at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARES. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ares Management LP Unit by 54.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,670,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,279,000 after acquiring an additional 941,386 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Ares Management LP Unit by 19.4% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,297,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,960,000 after acquiring an additional 697,436 shares during the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd boosted its position in Ares Management LP Unit by 40.5% during the third quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,647,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,233,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Ares Management LP Unit during the third quarter worth about $6,525,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Ares Management LP Unit by 16.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,946,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,152,000 after acquiring an additional 274,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management LP Unit alerts:

ARES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management LP Unit from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ares Management LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Ares Management LP Unit from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management LP Unit from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $28.00 target price on shares of Ares Management LP Unit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.38.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $22.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ares Management LP Unit has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $25.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.37.

Ares Management LP Unit (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). Ares Management LP Unit had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $240.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Ares Management LP Unit’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ares Management LP Unit will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. Ares Management LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.03%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/hilton-capital-management-llc-purchases-shares-of-665013-ares-management-lp-unit-ares.html.

Ares Management LP Unit Profile

Ares Management, L.P. operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management LP Unit (NYSE:ARES).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.