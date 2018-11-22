Himax Technologies (HIMX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $4.75 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.29% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Himax Technologies, Inc. designs, develops and markets semiconductors that are critical components of flat panel displays. The Company’s principal products are display drivers for large-sized TFT-LCD panels, which are used in desktop monitors, notebook computers and televisions, and display drivers for small- and medium-sized TFT-LCD panels, which are used in mobile handsets and consumer electronics products such as digital cameras, mobile gaming devices and car navigation displays. In addition, the Company is expanding its product offering to include LCD TV chipset solutions and LCOS microdisplays. “

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

HIMX has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Himax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Himax Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Macquarie downgraded Himax Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Himax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.86.

Shares of HIMX stock opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. Himax Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $13.95. The company has a market capitalization of $710.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of -0.27.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $188.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Himax Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Himax Technologies will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. 20.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Himax Technologies (HIMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.