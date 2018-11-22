Horizon Pharma (HZNP) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lowered Horizon Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Horizon Pharma from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered Horizon Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Cowen set a $25.00 price target on Horizon Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Horizon Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Get Horizon Pharma alerts:

Horizon Pharma stock opened at $20.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.29. Horizon Pharma has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $23.38.

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.84 million. Horizon Pharma had a positive return on equity of 27.14% and a negative net margin of 18.70%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Horizon Pharma will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Timothy P. Walbert sold 408,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $8,795,794.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 650,404 shares in the company, valued at $14,009,702.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Horizon Pharma by 11.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 27,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Horizon Pharma by 2.5% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 124,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Horizon Pharma by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 287,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Pharma by 25.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Horizon Pharma by 17.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Pharma

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's marketed medicine portfolio consists of RAVICTI for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; PROCYSBI to treat nephropathic cystinosis; ACTIMMUNE for the treatment of chronic granulomatous disease and malignant osteopetrosis; BUPHENYL to treat urea cycle disorders; and QUINSAIR for the treatment of chronic pulmonary infections due to pseudomonas aeruginosa in cystic fibrosis patients.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.