HP Inc. (HPQ) Position Raised by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,239,220 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,749 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in HP were worth $80,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in HP by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 84,522 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 50,500 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank acquired a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,044,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in HP by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,177,800 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $72,104,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in HP by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,442 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 6,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in HP by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 59,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 46,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $1,112,178.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,917.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Catherine A. Lesjak sold 693,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $17,880,853.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 826,055 shares of company stock worth $21,135,479 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $22.66 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $27.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.50.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 130.47% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a $0.1602 dividend. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.94%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on HP to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $24.00 price objective on HP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.44.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

