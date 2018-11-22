Humana Inc (HUM) Position Lifted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,379,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 167,283 shares during the period. Humana makes up approximately 0.5% of Fmr LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Fmr LLC owned 0.09% of Humana worth $4,190,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HUM. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Humana during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Sun Life Financial INC grew its stake in Humana by 120.7% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Humana by 2,984.6% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Humana by 531.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Humana in the third quarter valued at about $169,000. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on HUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $318.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Humana from $356.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Humana from $362.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Humana from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.30.

In other news, insider Roy A. Beveridge sold 4,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.06, for a total transaction of $1,576,379.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,398.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.66, for a total value of $5,915,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,362,796.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

HUM opened at $305.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03. Humana Inc has a 52-week low of $235.56 and a 52-week high of $355.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.97 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 2.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.08%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail; Group and Specialty; Healthcare Services; and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment offers Medicare and supplemental benefit plans to individuals or through group accounts.

