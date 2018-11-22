Hunt Mining Corp (CVE:HMX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 13000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Hunt Mining (CVE:HMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 27th. The consumer goods maker reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

WARNING: “Hunt Mining (HMX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.14” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/hunt-mining-hmx-sets-new-12-month-low-at-0-14.html.

Hunt Mining Company Profile (CVE:HMX)

Hunt Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for mineral properties in Santa Cruz Province, Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and base metal deposits. Its principal properties include the La Josefina project located to the northwest of the city of Rio Gallegos, in the Santa Cruz province; Mina Martha project located in the province of Santa Cruz, Argentina; La Valenciana project located on the central-north area of the Santa Cruz Province, Argentina; Bajo Pobré property located to the south of the town of Las Heras; and El Gateado property located in the north-central part of Santa Cruz province.

