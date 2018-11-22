HWG Holdings LP Buys Shares of 1,534 Walt Disney Co (DIS)

HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,061,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Live Your Vision LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 62.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $112,494.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,773.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 47,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $5,727,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,838 shares of company stock worth $9,391,319 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.54.

NYSE:DIS opened at $113.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $97.68 and a 1-year high of $120.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

