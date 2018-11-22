IBERIABANK (IBKC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $82.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “IBERIABANK Corporation is a commercial bank holding company. “

IBKC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens set a $85.00 target price on IBERIABANK and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised IBERIABANK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Hovde Group raised IBERIABANK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.25.

IBKC stock opened at $73.14 on Tuesday. IBERIABANK has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $87.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.06. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that IBERIABANK will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKC. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in IBERIABANK by 30,291.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 650,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,882,000 after buying an additional 647,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IBERIABANK by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,525,000 after purchasing an additional 468,347 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in IBERIABANK by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,277,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,607,000 after purchasing an additional 458,810 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in IBERIABANK by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,351,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,453,000 after purchasing an additional 443,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in IBERIABANK by 399.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 408,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,193,000 after purchasing an additional 326,273 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

