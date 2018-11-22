iKang Healthcare Group (KANG) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

iKang Healthcare Group (NASDAQ:KANG) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet cut iKang Healthcare Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th.

iKang Healthcare Group stock opened at $17.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 58.03 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. iKang Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $21.01.

iKang Healthcare Group (NASDAQ:KANG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The medical research company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $150.24 million during the quarter. iKang Healthcare Group had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 2.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KANG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iKang Healthcare Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of iKang Healthcare Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Sensato Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iKang Healthcare Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iKang Healthcare Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iKang Healthcare Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 49.78% of the company’s stock.

About iKang Healthcare Group

iKang Healthcare Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides preventive healthcare solutions in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Medical Examinations, and Other Medical Services and Dental Services. The company offers a range of medical examinations, including internal, gynecology, ophthalmology, ENT, dental, lab test, electrocardiogram, ultrasound, and X-ray examination items.

