Immersion (IMMR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “IMMERSION CORP. develops hardware and software technologies that enable users to interact with computers using their sense of touch. Their patented technologies, which are branded TouchSense, enable devices such as mice, joysticks, knobs, and medical simulation products to deliver tactile sensations that correspond to on-screen events. They focus on four application areas: computing and entertainment, medical simulation, professional and industrial, and three-dimensional capture and interaction. “

Get Immersion alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Immersion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Immersion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.06.

IMMR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.48. The stock had a trading volume of 154,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.92. Immersion has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $17.70.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 million. Immersion had a return on equity of 62.41% and a net margin of 42.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Immersion will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kenneth H. Traub purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Lacey purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $351,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Premia Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immersion in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Immersion in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Immersion in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Immersion in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Immersion in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium toolkits that enable original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers to add customized haptic technologies to their own branded devices and other products.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immersion (IMMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.