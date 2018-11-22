ImmuPharma (IMM) Trading Down 17.7%

ImmuPharma PLC (LON:IMM) fell 17.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15.08 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.11 ($0.20). 1,016,157 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 817,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.35 ($0.24).

Separately, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of ImmuPharma in a report on Friday, September 7th.

ImmuPharma Company Profile (LON:IMM)

ImmuPharma plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates based on peptide therapeutics to treat serious medical conditions. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

