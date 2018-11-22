Incent (INCNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.25 Million

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. Incent has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and $1,363.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Incent has traded 43.6% lower against the dollar. One Incent token can now be bought for approximately $0.0489 or 0.00001083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Livecoin and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Incent alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00009691 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00021930 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00133070 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00196057 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $421.50 or 0.09341955 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000122 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00009603 BTC.

Incent Token Profile

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,624 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,599 tokens. The official website for Incent is www.incentloyalty.com. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Incent

Incent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex, Liqui and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Incent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Incent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.