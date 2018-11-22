Independent Research Analysts Give Leoni (LEO) a €29.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on Leoni (ETR:LEO) in a report published on Monday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LEO has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Oddo Bhf set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Leoni currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €37.21 ($43.27).

Shares of Leoni stock opened at €27.57 ($32.06) on Monday. Leoni has a twelve month low of €39.21 ($45.59) and a twelve month high of €66.20 ($76.98).

Leoni Company Profile

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

