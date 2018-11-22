Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (IAG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.65

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$20.65 and last traded at C$48.25, with a volume of 117382 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$48.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 9th. CIBC set a C$61.00 price target on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$61.63.

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser.’s payout ratio is 28.41%.

In other news, insider Denis Ricard purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$48.40 per share, with a total value of C$193,600.00. Also, insider Michel Tremblay sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.86, for a total transaction of C$80,790.00. Insiders bought 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $423,686 over the last ninety days.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. Company Profile (TSE:IAG)

Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, doing business as, iA Financial Group, primarily provides various life and health insurance products in Canada. The company operates through four segments: Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, and Group Savings and Retirement.

