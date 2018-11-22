Infinera Corp. (INFN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Infinera to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th.

Shares of Infinera stock opened at $4.57 on Thursday. Infinera has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market cap of $803.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.52.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Infinera had a negative net margin of 19.18% and a negative return on equity of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $200.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Fallon purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.63 per share, for a total transaction of $231,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad Feller acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 110,000 shares of company stock worth $506,300. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Infinera during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Infinera by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in Infinera during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Infinera during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking solutions, equipment, and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

