Headlines about Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Information Analysis earned a news sentiment score of 1.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

OTCMKTS IAIC remained flat at $$0.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.33. Information Analysis has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $0.50.

Get Information Analysis alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/information-analysis-iaic-receives-news-sentiment-score-of-1-80.html.

Information Analysis Company Profile

Information Analysis Incorporated engages in developing and maintaining information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and performing professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. The company develops and provides Web-based and mobile device solutions, including electronic forms conversions for various agencies of the federal government, data analytics, and legacy software migration and modernization.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Information Analysis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Analysis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.