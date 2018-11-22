ING Groep NV Acquires 1,604 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK)

ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 98.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 38.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Shane R. Tackett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $200,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,238 shares in the company, valued at $550,380.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $58,171.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,703.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $68.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.60. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.53 and a twelve month high of $76.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 15.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. Alaska Air Group’s payout ratio is 19.28%.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services. It also focuses on providing ground and ramp handling services to airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

