Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $17.13 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (CVX)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,365 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $17,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Chevron by 15.7% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 154,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,477,000 after buying an additional 20,856 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 43.2% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth about $2,249,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 2.6% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 473,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,879,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth about $143,820,000. 64.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $551,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $551,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $117.57 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $107.54 and a fifty-two week high of $133.88. The company has a market cap of $221.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Chevron had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $43.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.13.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

