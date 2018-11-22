Ink Protocol One Day Volume Hits $123,697.00 (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded down 15.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Ink Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.56 million and approximately $123,697.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ink Protocol has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. One Ink Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0132 or 0.00000302 BTC on exchanges including COSS, CoinBene, IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00009778 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00022643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00131593 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00193119 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.47 or 0.09318705 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000121 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00009486 BTC.

Ink Protocol’s genesis date was November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 193,949,269 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound. Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com. The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation.

Ink Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX, COSS, Bibox and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

