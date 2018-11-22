Innospec (IOSP) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Innospec from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Innospec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

IOSP opened at $71.07 on Tuesday. Innospec has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $363.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Innospec will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Innospec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $490,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Innospec by 2,016.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 20,653 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Innospec by 327.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 16,082 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in Innospec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Innospec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals for use as fuel additives, ingredients for personal care, home care, agrochemical, mining and other applications, and oilfield chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives.

