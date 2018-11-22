Innovator IBD 50 ETF (FFTY) Stake Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) by 286.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,269 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.64% of Innovator IBD 50 ETF worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FFTY opened at $29.05 on Thursday. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.16 and a fifty-two week high of $38.79.

