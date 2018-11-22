Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. HC Wainwright set a $13.00 price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INO opened at $5.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.88. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $6.30.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.66% and a negative net margin of 232.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 49,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total transaction of $263,452.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,357,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,660,064.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INO. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 37,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.