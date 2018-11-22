Insider Buying: Babcock International Group PLC (BAB) Insider Purchases 7,500 Shares of Stock

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) insider Myles Lee bought 7,500 shares of Babcock International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 551 ($7.20) per share, with a total value of £41,325 ($53,998.43).

Babcock International Group stock opened at GBX 563.20 ($7.36) on Thursday. Babcock International Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 604 ($7.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,030 ($13.46).

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 39.90 ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 39.10 ($0.51) by GBX 0.80 ($0.01).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a GBX 7.10 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BAB shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Monday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Babcock International Group to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 700 ($9.15) in a report on Monday, November 5th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Monday, November 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.93) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 1,365 ($17.84) to GBX 998 ($13.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Babcock International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 829.83 ($10.84).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Insider Buying: Babcock International Group PLC (BAB) Insider Purchases 7,500 Shares of Stock” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/insider-buying-babcock-international-group-plc-bab-insider-purchases-7500-shares-of-stock.html.

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.