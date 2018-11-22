Insider Buying: Basic Energy Services Inc (BAS) Insider Buys $71,200.00 in Stock

Basic Energy Services Inc (NYSE:BAS) insider David Scott Schorlemer acquired 10,000 shares of Basic Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Scott Schorlemer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Basic Energy Services alerts:

On Friday, November 16th, David Scott Schorlemer bought 5,000 shares of Basic Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $36,200.00.

BAS stock opened at $6.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.56. Basic Energy Services Inc has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $26.75.

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $246.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.00 million. Basic Energy Services had a negative net margin of 12.19% and a negative return on equity of 28.29%. As a group, analysts predict that Basic Energy Services Inc will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAS. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of Basic Energy Services by 244.4% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Basic Energy Services during the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Basic Energy Services by 408.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Basic Energy Services by 62.8% during the third quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 21,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Basic Energy Services during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

BAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Basic Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Basic Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.24.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Insider Buying: Basic Energy Services Inc (BAS) Insider Buys $71,200.00 in Stock” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/insider-buying-basic-energy-services-inc-bas-insider-buys-71200-00-in-stock.html.

About Basic Energy Services

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. Its Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; cased-hole wireline services; and underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Basic Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basic Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.