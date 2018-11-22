Insider Buying: Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (CZWI) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Director Kristina M. Bourget purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $11,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,970 shares in the company, valued at $71,580.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Citizens Community Bancorp stock remained flat at $$11.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 631 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,156. The firm has a market cap of $70.08 million, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.14. Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CZWI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 584,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,185,000 after buying an additional 526,149 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 184,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. 43.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, and commercial and agricultural banking products and services primarily in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

