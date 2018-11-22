Insider Buying: EQT Co. (EQT) CEO Buys $145,203.00 in Stock

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) CEO Robert Joseph Mcnally acquired 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.69 per share, with a total value of $145,203.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,566.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Joseph Mcnally also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 2nd, Robert Joseph Mcnally purchased 2,829 shares of EQT stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.93 per share, with a total value of $93,158.97.

On Wednesday, October 31st, Robert Joseph Mcnally purchased 15,800 shares of EQT stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.16 per share, with a total value of $539,728.00.

NYSE:EQT opened at $17.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.29 and a fifty-two week high of $60.35.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQT. TheStreet lowered shares of EQT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $53.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EQT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. EQT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.79.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in EQT by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 28,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in EQT by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in EQT by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 25,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EQT by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in EQT by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in natural gas industry in the United States. Its EQT Production segment produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated 21.4 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 4.0 million gross acres comprising approximately 1.1 million gross acres.

